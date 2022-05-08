Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE PTN opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.39% and a negative net margin of 4,753.89%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.