Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 1,393 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.26% of Woodward worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Woodward by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

