Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 92,765 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,765 shares during the quarter. Altra Industrial Motion makes up 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.57% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $52,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 295,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

