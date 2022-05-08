Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $43,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $70.42. 2,402,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,509. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

