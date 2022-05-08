Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $20.33 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. StockNews.com raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

NYSE ROP traded down $4.20 on Friday, reaching $439.30. The company had a trading volume of 676,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.86 and its 200-day moving average is $464.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.54 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

