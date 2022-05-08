Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $31.11 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677,920 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $31,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $781,705. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. 1,383,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 194.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

