Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $47.41 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,997 shares during the period. Onto Innovation comprises 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.95% of Onto Innovation worth $47,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 56.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 29.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.72. 199,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,418. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

