Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $69.13 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Avient comprises about 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Avient were worth $69,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,256 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,695,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. 402,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,220. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

