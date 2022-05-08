Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 896,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Meritor were worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 480,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 217,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,015,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 671,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 145,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

