Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 5,266 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.45% of Independent Bank worth $38,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. 195,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,615. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

