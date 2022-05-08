Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 94,717 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,717 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.42% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $28,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 1,219,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after buying an additional 269,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $8,427,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBA. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $52.32. 280,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,393. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

