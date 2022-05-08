Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,707,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,909,567 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $24.77 on Friday, hitting $504.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,876. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $586.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

