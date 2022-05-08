Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $104,535.06 and approximately $106,288.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

