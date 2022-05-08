Pangolin Reaches Market Cap of $10.88 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $1.54 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,964,571.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00272194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00190518 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00542785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039221 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.86 or 1.97160898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,874,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

