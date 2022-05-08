Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 866,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,952. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $86.37 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

