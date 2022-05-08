Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $18.00-18.30 EPS.

Shares of PH opened at $271.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $260.23 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

