Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 2.1%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 82,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 167,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

About Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multi-sensor threat detection technologies.

