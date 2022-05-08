Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Paycor HCM stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,620. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26.

PYCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

