Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.41.

PCTY stock opened at $181.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.82. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

