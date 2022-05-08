PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.68. 21,346,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,946,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $151.69. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

