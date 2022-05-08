Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBA. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

PBA opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

