Pendle Hits Market Cap of $13.33 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $13.33 million and $390,043.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,039,823.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.00282092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00195268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.00555502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00038831 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,368.55 or 1.98034912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

