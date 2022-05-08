Peony Hits One Day Volume of $103,815.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $38.72 million and approximately $103,815.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020915 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 224,170,583 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

