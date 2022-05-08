PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $2,332.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006680 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00160023 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

