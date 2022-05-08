Permission Coin (ASK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $342,087.00

Permission Coin (ASK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $342,087.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,976,102.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00273912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00177189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00543358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038794 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,878.22 or 1.99972518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,152,399,488 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

