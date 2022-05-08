Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.76. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 21,401 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

