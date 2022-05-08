Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.76. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 21,401 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59.
Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)
