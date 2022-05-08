PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PETQ. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after acquiring an additional 136,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327,174 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 21.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 200,726 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.