Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.04. 19,891,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,052,764. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

