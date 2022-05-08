PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PGTI. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 451,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 334,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

