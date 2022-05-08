PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.35.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

