Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Shares of PSX opened at $96.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

