Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PECO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

