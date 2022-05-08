Pillar (PLR) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Pillar (PLR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Pillar has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $32,203.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

