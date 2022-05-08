Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.45. 315,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,949. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65.

