Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

