PlatON (LAT) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

PlatON (LAT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $83.31 million and $2.54 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlatON alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,584.21 or 0.99985850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00029536 BTC.

About PlatON

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,395,140,266 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.