Playkey (PKT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122,802.52

Playkey (PKT) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $122,802.52 and $79,145.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

