PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MYPS traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $4.77. 594,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $602.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -1.56.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $122,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 204,200 shares of company stock worth $977,155 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 119,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.