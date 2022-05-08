Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.74

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.74 and traded as low as C$4.62. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.69, with a volume of 13,569 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLZ.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$477.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.