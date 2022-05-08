Polkastarter 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.52 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002786 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $90.38 million and $8.52 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

