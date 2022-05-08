Poolz Finance Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00007056 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $340,522.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,971,305% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00271914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00175976 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.73 or 0.00539471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00038807 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,464.27 or 1.97800983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

