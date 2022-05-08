Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of PBPB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,697. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $173.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Potbelly in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

