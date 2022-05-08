PotCoin (POT) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $529.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,661.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.70 or 0.07373349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00270489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.16 or 0.00767889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.63 or 0.00587499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00077180 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005583 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,547,494 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

