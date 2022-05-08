PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

