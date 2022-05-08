PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Announces Earnings Results

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE PWSC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter.

About PowerSchool (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

