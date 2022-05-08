Primecoin Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.60 million and $642.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,610,583 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.