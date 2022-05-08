Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $149,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

