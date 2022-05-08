Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $225,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H opened at $85.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

