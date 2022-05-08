Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40,686 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $230,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $192.29 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.54.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

